Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, on Tuesday said the nation’s quest to tackle insecurity would yield more positive results with the introduction of community policing.

This, he said, informed his administration’s decision to set up the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corp Agency.

Ambode said this in a lecture titled “Cultural values, natural security and challenges of contemporary governance: Perspectives from Lagos State Experience” which he delivered to the 2018 Executive Intelligence Management Course Participants of the Institute of Security Studies in Abuja.

“I strongly believe that the fight against crime and all forms of criminality would be better enhanced if efforts are geared towards embracing community policing to complement the police and other law enforcement agencies,” the governor said.

He however said his experience in Lagos State had shown that intelligence gathering through community policing would be ineffective in the absence of certain germane cultural values in the society.

The governor listed the four cultural values which he said were critical to intelligence gathering and community policing to include truth, justice, hard-work and character.

He said his position remained that leaders at all levels of government should revive the cultural values and norms in the society.

He said one of the first steps taken in Lagos State is the advocacy for the placement of importance on the continuous learning of indigenous languages in schools.

Ambode also advocated a collective vigilance mentality whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles and relationships to stay ahead of all forms of violent crimes such as terrorism, cyber and transnational organised crimes.

He added, “The concept of community policing anchored on collective vigilance which, in turn, is sustained by our core cultural values, has become imperative in view of the vulnerability of Lagos State to various security threats due to continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country into Lagos on a daily basis.

“This influx increases our vulnerabilities to threats of terrorism, transnational organised crimes, and cyber and violent crimes of wider security dimensions and ramifications.”