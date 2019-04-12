<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Professor of Political Science, Prof. Femi Otubanjo, on Friday said that Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode brought changes to the development of Lagos State.

Otubanjo, the Dean of Arts, Management and Social Sciences at Chrisland University, Abeokuta, made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

NAN reports Ambode lost his bid for a second term during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary to Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who became the party’s candidate in the March 9 Governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu will succeed Ambode on May 29. Ambode’s predecessors, Mr Babatunde Fashola, and Sen. Bola Tinubu spent two terms of four years each in office as governor of Lagos State.

Otubanjo said that ”Lagos State has been very lucky to have had continuous good governance right from the the second term of Sen. Bola Tinubu ‘s administration as Governor of Lagos State.”

“The first four years of Tinubu was rocky with political issues. His second term was a developmental administration because he began to lay the foundation of a new Lagos which was continued by Former Gov. Raji Fashola on almost a radical sphere.

“I’m happy that Gov. Ambode continued on that path. Unfortunately he had not the chance to do a second term to consolidate his first term.

“Given his first term, it is obvious that he is a good governor with good ideas and he has put some infrastructure in place that history will be kind to remember him,” Otubanjo said.