Governor Akimwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has chosen to adopt one Ogunsanya Adetoro Faud, said to be the Best Graduating Student of the Lagos State University (LASU).

Governor Ambode also promised to be responsible for Ogunsanya’s further education, while he made a personal donation of the sum of N5 million to him.

Recalling his ordeal in life, Ogunsanya claimed he once suffered cataract for three years which had made some people to believe that his educational pursuit was a tall dream.