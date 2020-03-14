<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Saturday, extolled the virtues of his mother-in-law, Madam Dora Anyanwu, describing her as an efficient teacher, dutiful wife, responsible mother, compassionate community leader, pragmatic Christian, and genuine nationalist.

Akeredolu stated this during his tribute at the funeral service for his late mother-in-law at the Christ Anglican Church, Emeabiam, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

He further described Madam Anyanwu as someone who exuded confidence and love, with firm disposition to dealing with issues and people.

“I have taken Mama Dora, not only as my mother-in-law but as a true mother to me, strong woman of faith and undoubtedly very fair-minded.

“I join other well-meaning individuals to celebrate a great woman; indeed an amazon, my mother and friend. It is a thing of unquantifiable joy that this woman of steely disposition played very significant roles in my life,” he said.

The governor said that he enjoyed unalloyed love and support from her late mother-in-law throughout all her lifetime.

The Wife of Ondo State Governor, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, in her remarks, said her late mother was a retired teacher, entrepreneur and a visionary woman, who had contributed immensely to various developmental strides and women leadership in Emeabiam.

The governor’s wife described her late mother as a hardworking, resourceful, open-minded, hospitable and intelligent woman.





She stated that her mother was an activist, a disciplinarian and an advocate for the right of women, who kicked against female genital mutilation and high bride price in Emeabiam.

“My traditional marriage was a testimony. She insisted that ‘our daughter is not for sale’. From my mother’s resourcefulness, I learned that a woman could create wealth, have her own money and depend less on a man or her husband,” she said.

The first lady added that her mother demonstrated that female children were no less than their male counterparts, saying that their education and welfare should be on equal footing.

“My mother had so much passion for the education of children and she understood the role of education in climbing the social ladder and ultimately, in getting out of poverty,” Mrs. Akeredolu, who is the first daughter of the deceased, said.

The President of Emeabiam community, Chief Omeoka Herbert, described the deceased as a vibrant and committed leader, who had contributed, in no small measure, to the uplift of women in Emeabiam.

Herbert said that Mama Dora served as a conflict mediator, especially among couples and exerted her energy in building a younger generation, noting that she would be greatly missed by the entire community.

Madam Anyanwu passed away on Jan. 13 during a brief illness at the age of 89.

Among the dignitaries, who graced the event, were Govs. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Hope Uzodinma of Imo as well as members of the Ondo State Executives Council, led by the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.