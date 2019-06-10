<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has decried the spate of kidnapping on highways but assured that the menace would become the thing of the past soonest.

He spoke on Sunday evening during the maiden participatory Radio/Television programme tagged” an evening with Mr Governor’ in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu lamented that Akure/Ibadan road is now notorious of the incident, stressing that his convoy ran into suspected kidnappers on the same road recently, but ran into the bush when his security men opened fire.

Akeredolu noted that only those with security men in their convoys such as governor and deputy were now sure of safety on the nation’s roads.

According to him, his convoy was almost attacked but the security details shot on the air to scare them (kidnappers) to the bush. It is a serious problem on Akure-Ibadan road. We as governors will do something about the issue with the federal government”.

He said the situation was affecting only the masses as the big men enjoy themselves when they drive in convoy stressing that only two people can drive in the state with convoy, governor and the deputy governor.

He admitted that lives of travellers are not save on the road, but jokingly said “I have passed the level where somebody can kidnap me again”.

On the increase in Internal Generated Revenue(IGR) Akeredolu said” it has not placed undue burden on the good people of Ondo state, we have not increased tax.

” The only difference is that we have trained personnel who have ensured accountability and proper collection of these funds in all local governments across the state”.

“When we came on board, Ondo state generate N700M as IGR and with this, it can get us to anywhere and that is why we have to put all hands on deck to generate N1.5B for this year and we are still working hard on how to generate it”.