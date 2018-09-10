Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has called on the Federal Government to harmonise all individual identification cards in the country to curb the current multiplicity of personal identity of citizens.

Akeredolu said this on Monday in Akure while playing host to the state management of the National Identity Management Commission.

He said a general national multipurpose card could be used for all forms of identification and transactions rather than carrying various cards for related purposes.

“We can have one single card for bank transactions, I mean ATM card; the same card can also be used as a driver’s license, voters card and identity card.

“I believe the cards can be made one, rather than carrying cards for virtually everything all about,” he said.

The governor, who was registered after answering some questions, called on residents of the state to register to obtain the national identity card.

According to him, the card will enable them to qualify to benefit from the good policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

The governor, however, appealed to the commission to curb multiple registrations.

Earlier, Mr Akinwale Agbotoba, state coordinator of NIMC, appreciated the governor for his “sterling achievements” since he assumed office in the state.

Agbotoba noted that NIMC was mandated to provide assured identity for all Nigerians and legal residents through the issuance of a smart General Multi-Purpose Card.

He added that the National Identification Number would protect citizens from identity theft and, therefore, it was an antidote to identity theft-driven frauds.