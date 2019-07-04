<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday urged the newly appointed commissioners, special advisers and the caretaker chairmen of the 18 local government areas of the state to rise beyond licentious and irresponsible behaviour in the service of their fatherland.

He told the new political appointees to justify the trust reposed in them on the strength of their recommendation for the appointments.

The governor, who spoke while swearing-in the new commissioners, the special advisers and the 18 local government caretaker chairmen at the International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome) in Akure, asked the appointees to consider themselves lucky because their appointments were as a result of wide consultation.

He, therefore, congratulated them for being considered out of the multitude of equally qualified citizens who were willing to serve diligently.

Akeredolu said: “Most of those who have been sworn in today are not new to the system. Some of them had served the state in various capacities before the commencement of our administration.

“Others have been with the government serving in different fields. There is no denying the fact that almost all of the appointees made the shortlist, highly recommended by dint of impactful service in the past or at present.

“A few appointments have also been made for inclusion, a policy necessary for amity in politics.

“What remains is justification for the trust reposed in you on the strength of this recommendation.”

The governor asked the new commissioners and other appointees not to construe their appointments as a call to engage in dishonest and frivolous acts.

He also advised them to respect the people who they were appointed to serve.

Akeredolu said: “All political appointees owe the public a duty of care and respect. The welfare of the people must be the focus of all activities.

“Loyalty to political leadership is essential. Respect for the rule of law is not negotiable. Optimum service delivery should be the goal, otherwise, governance becomes banditry.”

The governor reminded the new appointees that their appointments were made in recognition of loyalty and dedication to the service of the state.

He specifically charged the 18 local government chairmen to consolidate on the achievements of the current state government.

According to him, his administration had been consistent in the implementation of its programme of redemption.

Akeredolu added that his administration had not departed from the path of steady, deliberate and purposeful development since its inception in February 2017.

He assured the people of Ondo State that his administration had no intention to authorise the management of any local government to do anything that is inconsistent with the law establishing it.

Akeredolu pledged his commitment to ensure that the funds allocated for the running of local government are judiciously utilised.