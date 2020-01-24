<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says Southwest governors are ready to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari to explain the whole concept of the security outfit, Amotekun, and why it is urgently needed.

Governor Akerelodu told journalists in Abuja on Friday morning that the meeting with Buhari would have taken place if not for his trip to the United Kingdom last week.





The governor insisted that contrary to insinuations borne out of ignorance about the security outfit, Amotekun is not a regional militia by the Southwest states but a child of necessity to help the security agencies to perform better.