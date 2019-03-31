<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu will soon sign the death warrant of convicts sentenced to death by different courts in the southwestern state.

State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice Mr Adekola Olawoye disclosed this at the weekend while speaking with newsmen.

The Commissioner maintained that the state government has no plan to abolish death sentence as it was being rumoured.

A state high court sitting in Akure had last week sentenced one Seidu Adeyemi to death for killing one Khadijat Adeyemi, daugther of the immidiate past Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Lasisi Oluboyo.

There were however insinuations in some quarters that the state government had abolished the death sentence, suggesting that the convict (Adeyemi) would not be hanged to death as ordered by the court.

Although the state Attorney General hinted that some individuals and organisations in the state had clamoured for the abolition of death penalty in the state, he said the state government did not yield to their clamour.

Olawoye insisted that the state government has no plan to abolish capital punishment, which he said remains a punitive measure for offenders found guilty by the court.

He disclosed that Governor Akeredolu will soon sign the death warrant of those who have been sentenced to death in the state in line with the constitution.

He said it was imperative for law to take its course, hence the implementation of court judgment by the state government.

“It is a known fact that anybody who kills should also be killed. We as a government will, therefore, respect court orders and judgment. So, the Governor will, any moment from now, sign the death warrant of convicts who have been condemned to death,” he added.

“Life is not a property of anybody. Nobody has the right to take the life of a fellow human being, except as allowed and permitted by the law,” he said.

“Even in advanced countries where they advocate abolition of death penalty, they still kill people found guilty of murder.

“Like the case of Seidu Adeyemi, who killed his girlfriend and removed some parts of her body and buried her in his room. How do you expect us to abolish death sentence with that? We will respect the rule of law; no sentiment about it.

“When a case of this nature gets to the Supreme Court and it is confirmed that such a person should be killed, then the aspect of the governor, who has the constitutional right to confirm and sign the death sentence, will come into play.

“We have so many of them that have been convicted, but I want to assure you that my ministry will do things proactively to see that these convicts will be executed. The Governor will sign their death warrant,” he added.