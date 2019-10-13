<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Sequel to incessant downpour and subsequent flooding, Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has shut down schools in communities prone to flooding for three weeks.

The schools affected are primary and secondary schools in the riverine communities in the Southern Senatorial District of the state.

According to a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, some communities in the district were submerged following incessant rainstorms.

“Following the flash floods that have affected most flood-prone communities, especially in the riverine areas of the state, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed public primary and secondary schools submerged in the floods to proceed on a three weeks holiday beginning from Monday, October 14, 2019.

“This becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods. It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.”

The statement, however, mandated all Headteachers and Principals of the all the schools affected to evacuate from the schools’ premises all materials that could be affected by the flood to a safe place.

According to the statement, “All headteachers and principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while government works out remedial logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday.”