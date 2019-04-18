<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has promised to recruit more health workers in order to improve primary healthcare delivery in the state.

Akeredolu stated this during the 2019 First Quarter Task Force Review of Polio Immunisation Routine in the state on Thursday, in Akure.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Agboola Ajayi, the governor said that all modalities were being worked out, and at the appropriate time, the recruitment would commence.

He said that primary healthcare is a priority to his administration.

According to him, the present administration has passion for born and the unborn children in the state, and prevention has been proved to be better and cheaper than cure.

Akeredolu said that polio immunisation was meant to eradicate the scourge of losing one’s children and advance quality of their immunity.

He said he was glad that the review showed that the state was not doing bad in the routine polio immunisation.

“Our determination is to scale up this progress, knowing that there are challenges in the conduct of routine immunisation, but we are ready to surmount them.

“We are not relenting in our bid to ensure that activities of criminals are reduced to the barest minimum in all areas, so that health workers can go out and immunise our children.

“We are tackling challenges being encountered in difficult terrains of our state,” he said.

The governor said that the state government was collaborating with the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in tackling Lassa Fever in the state.

He, therefore, applauded Dr Francis Akanbiemu, the Executive Secretary, Ondo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and development partners for their immense support.

Dr Wahab Adegbenro, the state Commissioner for Health, said the review was a clarion call to service to all stakeholders for the benefit of children in the state.

Adegbenro stated that the appraisal was meant to map out strategies and give room for all children in the state to be immunised.

Earlier, Mr Opeyemi Eku, the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) in the state, said that Ondo State came first in the southern part of the country in the immunisation performance under review with 57 per cent.

Eku attributed the success to the state governor’s unrelenting support in the exercise.

The WHO representative said that the state would have gone higher, but for the reluctance of key stakeholders at the local government areas in the state.

Responding, Dr Francis Akanbiemu, appreciated the state governor and his team for their interest in the wellbeing of children.