Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured the Ondo community in Ondo West Local Government area of the state of continous development during his administation.

Akeredolu spoke on Tuesday while hosting Oba Victor Kiladejo, the traditional ruler of Ondo kingdom, in his office in Akure.

The governor said that his administration would always put the city on its priority list.

According to him, there is plan to ease traffic congestion in the town through a by-pass that will come from Ore, linking Akure, the state capital.

“Ondo matters to us and you should count on us for support.

“We have plans to have a by-pass road from Ore to Akure, to ensure that the route is fascinating to transporters,” he said.

According to him, the plan is ongoing, but the government needs more money.

“It is a serious thing, and it will be given priority because if we want to make the state an industrial hub, there must be good road network.

“We will tackle potholes in the town, though experts advised us to do that after the rainy season, but we will do something,” he said.

The governor also promised that the University of Medical Sciences, Ondo (UNIMED) would be sustained and start its clinical programme for students of medicine and surgery.

“UNIMED is important to us, and in our quest to ensure it stands, we felt that there is need for its teaching hospital, using Specialist Hospital, Akure in the interim.

“I have approved the take-off grant, so that our students in clinicals will have a place to do their programme.

“Ondo to Akure is not far and we are not annexing Akure to Ondo, but we are doing this now for the benefit of the whole Ondo State,” he said.

Akeredolu highlighted other works going on in the town to include lighting of major roads as well as renovation and rehabilitation of dilapidated school buildings, so as to make them conducive for learning.

Earlier, Oba Kiladejo congratulated the governor for the good work he had been doing in the town since he assumed office.

The monarch requested that the governor should construct a by-pass from Ore, coming out on Akure Road, to decongest the centre of the town.

He also urged the governor to see that some potholes on the town roads were taken care of.

According to the traditional ruler, if the road is done, passengers and transporters plying the route will be pleased because the suggested road will be shorter.