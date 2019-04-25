<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured workers in the state of his administration’s readiness to implement the new minimum wage of N30,000.

Mr Akeredolu stated this at 12th State Delegates Conference of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ondo State Chapter on Thursday in Akure, the state capital.

The new Minimum Wage Bill was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week.

“This government is not against the new minimum wage and as soon as the process is completed and we are hopeful that there will be review of revenue allocation formular by the Federal Government.

“And more funds come to the state, immediately, we comply,” he promised.

The Governor, represented by state Head of Service, Toyin Akinkuotu, said 2017 leave bonus, owed by past administration, was just paid to workers in the state.

He added that 2018 leave bonus would also be paid as soon as money was available.

He appreciated good relationship existing between the state government and the workers, saying his administration had offered numerous welfare packages for the workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference ushered in new executive members for the chapter of the union for the next four years.

Also speaking, Ayuba Wabba, the President of NLC, said that the new minimum wage could not in real sense sustain an average worker.

Mr Wabba, represented by Abiodun Ogunyemi, the National President of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), also called on state governments to pay the new wage and avert industrial crisis.

“It is not a living wage, however, it will be an invitation to crisis if any state government is insisting that it cannot pay and we think that such crisis can be prevented,” Ayuba stated.

He decried the gap between the poor and the rich, which he said was increasing on daily basis.

In his speech, Tayo Ogunleye, the out-gone state chairman of NLC, said his achievements in acting capacity were remarkable in spite the paucity of funds.

Mr Ogunleye noted that the strength of the congress lied on the unity and spirit of solidarity that was richly endowed.

He commended the courage, resilience and versatility of all the labour leaders who journeyed with him to the end.

Mr Ogunleye, therefore, enjoined the new executive members to maintain existing peace and unity among all workers.

“It behoves on me to urge the new executives to keep on ensuring peace and unity amongst all unions and workers.

“Sustain the fight against oppression, casualisation and corrupt practices in governance and in the society.

“Advance spirited efforts and struggles against victimisation, humiliation and draconian rules by the employers of labour, government inclusive.

“Make yourselves available for a robust negotiations and effective partnership with the employer in the interest of workers and the entire society,” he urged.

Sunday Adeleye, the newly elected chairman of the council, said that he was sure the state governor would pay the new wage enacted into law.

“As a former President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Governor Akeredolu will uphold the law of new minimum wage.

“I am sure that he will pay because for the past 26 months that he has been there, he has not owed us but living to his promise and he had even cleared the ones he met and we believe that he will not change now,” he said.

Mr Adeleye promised to prioritise workers’ welfare throughout his tenure, adding that he would build on good legacies of his predecessors.

The new executive members are: Victor Oladele and Ekehinde Festus as Vice Chairmen, Kikelomo Iyiola as Treasurer.

Others are: Shado Festus and Abimbola Oyewole as auditors, while Adewale Sanusi and Sunday Akinzue are ex-officio members.