Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the weekend said the Ore fly over will be ready by December this year.

He maintained that his administration was committed to addressing infrastructural deficit across the state.

The flyover project is one of the legacy projects initiated and embarked upon by the current administration.

The project was flagged off by Governor Akeredolu in February last year as part of activities marking his administration’s one year in office.

Speaking while receiving traditional rulers from Ikale area of Ondo state in his office, Akure, the state capital, Akeredolu said the flyover, first in Ondo state was aimed at ameliorating gridlock and frequent accidents in the axis.

Akeredolu decried paucity of fund but emphasized that the State government would strike the balance to pay workers as and when due and end infrastructural deficit across the state.

The governor who also promised to revive Okitipupa oil palm and accord priority to reaforestation added that the Ore power plant would soon be completed to create jobs for the citizens.

The monarchs led by the Abodi of Ikaleland, Oba George Faduyile had earlier lauded the governor for the tremendous progress noticed across the state and urged him never to discontinue regular payment of workers’ salaries as well as retirees’ pension.