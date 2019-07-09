<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Barely 72 hours after the fire incident in Biagbini, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state, the Ondo State Government has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

No fewer than five people lost their lives in the fire incident that happened on Saturday morning in the community while the victims were asleep.

The victims included a 70-year-old woman, Mrs. Moyo Jide and her four grandchildren, all of whom were below 10.

In a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Donald Ojogo, on Monday, the state government, described the incident as unfortunate and sad.

The statement read in part, ”The incident is sad. It is particularly pathetic that a 70-year woman and her four grandchildren were victims of the inferno. The state government shares in this agonising moment that has inflicted an indelible pain in the hearts of relations, friends and acquaintances of the departed.

“Whether this incident was avoidable or not, it has once again brought to the fore, the need for all to be vigilant and mindful of our environment at all times.

“Against this backdrop, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, while personally expressing condolence, has ordered an unfettered investigation into the incident to unravel the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

“This is, however, without prejudice to whatever step the Nigeria Police may have taken in response to the fire outbreak. Clearly, there will be synergy and collaboration in this regard.”