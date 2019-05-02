<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo on Thursday described the tourism potentials of the state as a veritable source of economic prosperity.

Akeredolu made the description in Akure during a courtesy visit by members of the Nigeria Foreign Service Academy, Lagos, who were around on Study Tour of the state.

He explained that tourist centres like Idanre Hills, Oke Maria and Smoky Hills in Ilara Mokin with its Golf Course, had huge potentials to attract tourists across the globe.

The governor regretted the huge financial implications for developing tourist’s sites to meet international standards, as a major constraint for the State Government.

According to Akeredolu, his administration was going to break the deadlock of exploring the second largest bitumen deposit in Nigeria.

“Before the end of last quarter of this year, President Muhammadu Buhari will be here to commission the Bitumen Exploration Factory in Ondo State,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Eze Okechukwu, team leader, said the study tour was a pre-condition for students of the academy, to enable them get acquainted with all parts of Nigeria before proceeding on foreign service.

He commended Akeredolu for several projects, which he had undertaken in less than two and a half years in office.

According to him, the participants were going back with various positive impression about the State Government’ commitment to good governance and the conducive nature of Ondo State.