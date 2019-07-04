<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Thursday swore in the newly appointed caretaker committee chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state as well as newly appointed commissioners and special advisers.

The governor, who spoke at the ceremony held at the International Centre for Culture and Events, Akure, the state capital, said his administration had been consistent in the implementation of its programme of redemption.

Akeredolu said, “I will continue to ensure that the funds allocated for the running of the local governments are judiciously utilised.”

Charging the new appointees, the governor asked them to justify the trust reposed in them on the strength of their recommendation for the appointments, and also to rise beyond licentious and irresponsible behaviour in the service of their fatherland.

Akeredolu said, “Most of those who have been sworn in today are not new to the system. Some of them had served the state in various capacities before the commencement of our administration.

“Others have been with the government serving in different fields. There is no denying the fact that most of the appointees (who) made the shortlist, (came) highly recommended by dint of impactful service in the past or at present.

“A few appointments have also been made for inclusion, a policy necessary for amity in politics. What remains is justification for the trust reposed in you on the strength of this recommendation.”

He specifically charged the new 18 LG chairmen to consolidate on the achievements of the current state government.

The governor also said he remained committed to realising the full potential of his administration’s policy document.