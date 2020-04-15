<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, said a total lockdown of the state over the rising cases of the coronavirus is imminent just as he imposed a 7 pm to 7 am curfew in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said this during a media briefing to announce the third COVID-19 case, a medical doctor, who tested positive in the Army Barracks in Akure.

He said: “Further occurrence of another case tested positive will inevitably lead to a total lockdown of the state. This undoubtedly will bring further strain upon our already stressed livelihood.

Akeredolu said that the curfew which takes effect from today became imperative of the frightening dimension of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor said: “My dear people, I am addressing you today because of the frightening dimension our vulnerability as a people is assuming.

“It is clear from this particular case that unlike the previous two which were conveyed from outside the state, the current case is within our state with a tendency towards community transmission.

“In simple terms, we are now faced with the stark reality that COVID-19 may be transferred among families, workplaces, markets, places of worship, social gatherings and others within Ondo State, anytime without restriction and notice.

“To this end, I have directed further sterner measures to enforce compliance with these regulations. These are the imposition of curfew from 7 pm to 7 am daily with effect from today 14th April 2020 until further notice.





On the new case that tested positive, Akeredolu said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the current case is not currently a serving member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, as earlier announced. He is an employee of the Nigerian Army Barracks who served as a medical practitioner in the same facility in the year 2017 and was retained.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo State, yesterday, queried the imposition of a curfew saying the state government is ignorant of the culture of its people

In a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye, in Akure, the PDP said: “The curfew which prohibits movement of citizens from 07.00pm to 07.00am, here shows a government that is ignorant of the culture of its people.

“To declare a total prohibition of movement only during the night shows that Mr. Akeredolu is disconnected from the people and totally unaware of the nature of Ondo State.”

“To restrict movements to night time, is at best playing to the gallery and a cheap shot at seeking political benefit from a people whose very lives are threatened by the governor’s inefficiency.

“What the governor should do to safeguard the lives of our people is to totally shutdown movement across the state without delay. The lives of our citizens are far more valuable that any selfish political benefit.”