<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The absence of the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, from office in the recent time has been generating reactions from various quarters as some were saying the governor had been in the hospital, treating food poisoning.

The Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi has been in charge of government in an acting capacity, due to the absence of the governor.

To quell the rumours of ill health, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo said that the governor was not ill nor suffering from food poisoning.

Ojogo, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital on Thursday, said the governor was on his annual vacation and had returned to Abuja where he had been attending to various matters that concerned the state.

The commissioner, who reiterated that Akeredolu was hale and hearty, said that the governor would soon return to the state.

Ojogo said, “We have been hearing all manners of things about the governor, but I want to tell you that those are insinuations from those who don’t mean well for this state.

“Mr Governor went for his annual vacation. After spending 10 days from it, he came back to attend to some domestic issues and shortly after his daughter’s wedding, he proceeded for the rest of the vacation and returned on October 4, (2019). Since then he has been in Abuja to attend to many important issues, including political meetings because he does not want to be going Abuja every day.

“So Akeredolu is not hospitalised as it is being insinuated. His absence has not affected the governance in the state. But we don’t want to be frivolous with anybody. What they are peddling is not true. Those stories are from those who don’t mean well for this state. ”

On the flood that has recently ravaged some communities in the state, Ojogo called on the Federal Government to come to the rescue of the state, saying the state alone could not solve the problem.