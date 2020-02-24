<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday assured that there was no going back on the implementation of the security outfit codenamed Amotekun in the region.

He was quick to dismiss the fear that it would be used for the purpose of ethnic persecution.

Akeredolu said this at the public hearing on the bill organised by the state house of assembly held in Akure, the state capital.

”There is no going back. We are not going to compromise the security of our people. We have put our hands on the plough there is no retreating. Let me disabuse the mind of the people it will not be used for the purpose of ethnic persecution.

”We have cleared the grey areas with the security agencies. So we are now good to go with Amotekun.

“There are those that are in support of Amotekun and some not in support. But those in support will triumph. The Amotekun issue is not the initiative of just one state but it involved all the six states of the south west which included collaborations of the AGs and Speakers.

Other stakeholders at the public hearing include the Afenifere represented by its national secretary Basorun Seinde Arogbofa who lauded the six governors for the initiative by putting aside politics in the interest of the safety of the people of the region.

Afenifere said that the Yoruba region went through terrible experiences in the hands of herdsmen citing the kidnap of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Chief Olu Falae and the gruesome murder of Mrs Funke Olakunri, the daughter of its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.





He said that restructuring was the answer to the myriad of problems bedevilling the country.

The group asked the personnel to be fair a firm while dispensing justice.

The former SGF, chief Falae in his submission who said that Nigeria is no safer noted that “Amotekun is the arrival of Yoruba freedom. What we want is our safety in our region.

Falae said ” Yoruba cannot secede from Nigeria we have suffered to make Nigeria what it is today. We have invested time and resources in Nigeria.

”Amotekun is a free opportunity to free ourselves. Our freedom is what we won’t compromise. Amotekun arrival represents the freedom of Yorubas from oppression within the Nigerian nation.

Amotekun should bury such thought as the move was not part of plans for the Yorubas to secede from Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers in the state, the Olubaka of Okaland, Oba Adebori Adeleye said that Amotekun should have power to arrest and prosecute offenders.

The speaker of the house of assembly Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun said the safety of the people in the region was Paramount to the governors hence the initiative. Lives are being wasted on daily basis and this has to stop.

Oleyelogun assured that all inputs made at the public hearing will be taken into consideration when harmonizing the Ondo State position with the other five south west states.