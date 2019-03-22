



Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Friday said the Federal Government would dualise the Akure-Ikere carriage way.

According to Akeredolu, the Federal Government has already completed the design for the dual carriageway project.

Akeredolu made the revelation during a thank-you visit to Ifedore, Akure North and Akure South Local Government Areas in Ondo Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 23 of the 26 seats in the recently concluded House of Assembly election.

The governor explained that the road contract would be awarded as soon as the 2019 budget was approved.

He added that the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, had given his assurance that the contract would be awarded before the end of the first term.

“The work we are interested in embarking on is the Akure-Ikere dual carriageway, but we cannot because it is a federal project.

“Earlier, we made several efforts to get the road done; even Fashola intervened and suggested that since Ikere was a dual carriageway, then Akure to Ikere should also be a dual carriageway.

“I accepted the suggestion, hence the rehabilitation of the deplorable portions of the road.

”By the time this is done, you can leave here and work in Akure conveniently and this will decongest Akure and everybody can come and live here.

“The drive to Akure will be just 10 minutes,” he said.

Akeredolu further said his administration would not build any more mega schools, but renovate the existing schools in the state.

“We will have schools that are accessible and close to pupils’ homes. All those abandoned schools are still schools.

“We are renovating and building several classrooms and fences of most of them,” he said.

Earlier, Oba Amos Farukanmi, the Okiti of Iju, thanked the governor for the various life changing projects initiated by government, especially the water scheme in the area.

Also speaking, Alex Oladimeji, the Chairman of Ifedore Local Government Area, thanked the governor for the laudable projects in the area and promised the continued support of the people.

He further appealed for the upgrade of the traditional ruler.

Similarly, Ade Adetimehin, the Chairman of APC in Ondo State, thanked the people for their support during the House of Assembly election.