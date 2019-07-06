<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has congratulated three illustrious sons of the state who have just been elevated to the highly prestigious rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr Donald Ojogo, on behalf of the governor, who expressed confidence in the ability of the new advocates

Akeredolu charged them to further consolidate on their past track records which have earned them the highly respected position as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The trio of Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, Mr Olumide Aju and Chief Abdulkadir Ajana who hailed from the state were among the 38 lawyers elevated as senior advocates.

Akeredolu attributed their elevation appointment to their dedication to duty and hard work, calling on the new advocates from the state to further enrich the legal profession with their dexterous commitment to the pursuit of justice.

Akeredolu urged the new advocates to continue to distinguish themselves in the legal profession and bear the flag of the state with pride, while he said “you should see your elevation as a challenge to make more remarkable impacts in the legal profession”