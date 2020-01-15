<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Governor of Ondo State and also the Chairman of the South West governors forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has hinted that the “Operation Amotekun” is one of the many solutions proffered by the South West governors to tackle security challenges in the region.

Akeredolu stated this while reacting to the recent declaration of the Security Outfit “Operation Amotekun” as illegal by the Federal Government.

The governor speaking to t the 2020 armed forces remembrance day celebration in Akure, the Ondo state capital said there was no going back.

“It is in our quest to further curtail the menace of kidnapping, banditry and other crimes in Ondo State and the entire Southwest region that we launched Operation “Amotekun”

“It is one of the many solutions being proffered to our security challenges in Western Nigeria.





“We want to assure you that the activities of the personnel working for the outfit will be monitored and streamlined along their mandate of securing lives and property of people of Ondo State and entire Western Nigeria and it will not be used for political purposes.”

In a similar reaction, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams in an open letter to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said; “It is only a court of competent jurisdiction that will decide if what an individual, group of individuals, an entity or a state does is legal or otherwise.”

Also buttressing the need for a security outfit like “Operation Amotekun” in the region, Gani Adams noted; “The right to life is universal and no government can legislate against that. I don’t need to bother you about killings, kidnappings, banditry and other criminal vices in the South-West recently.

“Even Mrs. Funke Olakunrin, the daughter of Yoruba leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, was killed and nobody has been arrested in respect of all these killings.”