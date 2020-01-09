<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor of Ondo State and the Chairman Western Nigeria Governors (WNGF), Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has said the Amotekun will not participate in any political activities.

He made this statement in his keynote speech at the official launch of the Western Nigerian Security Network, Amotekun, which took place at the Oyo State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday.

He explained that the development of Amotekun is to curb insecurity in the SouthWest.

“It has become embarrassing that insecurities are happening in the south-west state. Amotekun will save us from ritual killing, cybercrime, kidnapping among others. We shall not relent until the entire place is secured.

“We the South-West governors believe in the unity of Nigeria and we can’t afford to break this country. I married an Igbo woman and we believe in Nigeria. We are committed in the idea to make Nigeria great and united,” he said.

He further disclosed that the activities of Amotekun will be known to the Nigerian police.