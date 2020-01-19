<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on Sunday, stressed that the region’s newly launched security outfit codenamed, ‘Operation Amotekun’ was to complement the efforts of the conventional internal security agencies in the region.

Akeredolu said that the Operation Amotekun was neither a regional army nor one established to carry out unwholesome ethnic objectives which may undermine national cohesion.

The governor stated this in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo.

Akeredolu warned people against making divisive statements that were capable of rubbishing the genuine intentions of Southwest governors.

He said, “Amotekun, when fully operational, would serve the purposes of local information and intelligence gathering for processing and usage by the conventional security agencies. Amotekun is, therefore, supportive and not a replacement for the nation’s security agencies.





“The concerns expressed by individuals, agencies of government and several stakeholders are noted without bias. Where possible, the inexorable efforts of the Southwest governors will be deepened through a relentless interface.

“As such, as interface and engagements continue, it is pertinent to say that the on-going discourse on the issue of Amotekun must not be misguided or used to ventilate personal or group views aimed at oiling primordial sentiments and grievances. Ethnicing the current situation is even more unhelpful. There should be no reason for such.

“This is more so that the Amotekun scheme is not targeted at any non-Southwest ethnic group just as its benefits are to be reaped by all Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious placements.”

The governor expressed confidence that the Southwest governors will not capitulate to blackmail either from within or outside the region, insisting that the governors were ready “to pursue the Amotekun security scheme through all permissible political and legal means”.