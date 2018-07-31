Determined to curb illicit trafficking of Nigerians across national and international borders, a non-governmental organisation, the Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), in collaboration with the Oyo State Government, has held a sensitisation programme to educate citizens in the state of the inhuman treatment victims of human trafficking encounter.

The event, which commemorated with the World Human Trafficking Day was held at the Civic Centre Ibadan.

The event attracted a large crowd as residents and dignitaries graced the occasion.

Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community Development, Social Welfare and Poverty Alleviation in the state, Mrs. Atinuke Osunkoya, during her address at the event, said the state government frowns at the rising rate of human trafficking in the country in spite of violence and inhuman treatment meted out to victims along the way. She wondered that Nigerians still choose to participate in this ‘modern day slavery’.

Osunkoya added that sexual harassment, violence and hard labour against victims are some of the harrowing experiences victims were often subjected to.

Her words, “It is no longer news that victims of trafficking are forced into these situations with no reward or support, as well as little chance of escape.

“Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to raise public awareness and offer adequate aid to victims” she noted.

She said that the Governor Abiola Ajimobi of the state is committed and has been working intensely to ensure that this menace is heavily resisted and reduced, and that the state is highly dedicated to both tracking down the perpetrators of these crimes as well as sponsoring various advocacy programs at both the grassroots and the urban centres.

She continued, “All these are achieved through the state’s Emergency Management Agency and the Ministry of Women Affairs, where the victims are counselled and re-united to their families.”

She cited the instance of the recent mass deportation of Nigerians from Libya, of which a few of them had been successfully empowered by the government.

The commissioner also commended Convener of Live Abundantly Empowerment Initiative (LAEI), Dr. Ama Onyerinma, for embracing this cause, stating that the event would effect a positive change in the lives of women, children and youths who would have been exposed to the dangers especially those who are eager to travel out of the country without following the right process.

Also, the wife of the Oyo State governor, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, who was represented by the coordinator of Access to Basic Medical Care Foundation, Mrs. Dolapo Oyedipe, at the event, during her address, said that the issue with human trafficking needed a concerted effort to handle because of the means devised by trafficker to recruit victims.

Oyedipe said the treatment victims faced serves as a major reason for this advocacy, urging the trafficking has to be eradicated. She added that the governor’s wife is passionate about the welfare of women, their health, social, physical, emotional and psychological state. impact it has on the victims.

On that note, Mrs. Ajimobi acquired a Cobas 4800 machine for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) screening in order to enable women detect cervical cancer early.

She advised that every sexually active woman should go for HPV screening regularly.

Oyedipe also urged them to go for regular screening as early detection of any life-threatening disease can be treated and cured like any other health condition.

Also, the Convener of the Initiative, Dr. Ama Onyerinma, said children are being sold and used for domestic sex trafficking industry, and that the practice has been thriving as an enterprise without the value of life in the society as victims are being exploited leaving a cut that runs deeply into the core of victims.

Onyerinma said that the flashbacks in victims often caused anguish, despair and anger. “The psychological implication is lifelong. While the stigma stings like a bee and the wound is raw. The stigma re-opens the wound because the cut of human trafficking can never be fully healed.”

She stated that the traffickers come in various robes brandishing stories of grand lives for their victims without them having a clue to what they would experience.

“Some traffickers are family members whilst others are supposed to be honourable members of the community, who exploited victims seeking income from the sale of a precious being.

“The victims are generally women, children, disenfranchised youth and the physiologically challenged whom are relegated to marginalised lives in society.

Onyerinma pointed out that laws alone cannot stop the third most lucrative illegal business in the world.

“The network is intricate and the spoils of the toxic trade is intoxicating for those cold-hearted traffickers who can only think of their financial gains without having the feeling of the effect it has on victims and the society at large.”

She called for more collaborations and the creation of awareness, public enlightenment advocacy and education to tackle the issue.

“Stiffer laws must be enacted and enforced internationally were perpetrators are brought to book.

“We can minimise the cut when we value and treasure lives. When we start to recognise our children, mothers and family members are not a commodity to be cut up with scars from beatings, hunger, sexual violence, chains, branding for sale and death.

“We must stop the Cut by speaking up in our home, schools, community and society.

“We cannot, as a nation, continue to be the world’s supplier for human beings traded like commodities on the stock market.

“We cannot continue to allow our citizens to languish in sores and scars because The Cut runs deep and is permanent.

“The scab if it dries, leaves a scar which is physically and psychologically damaging.

“The stigma is like a necklace and the flashback is a recording like the march to hell without an escape chute.

Coordinator of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP), Mrs Kehinde Komolafe, who was represented by Mrs. Rosemary Elude, said human trafficking has become a multi-billion dollar enterprise and perpetrators do not want to stop this social havoc that is the reason they are working with various organisation to tackle the situation.

Elude said it is a humanitarian crisis around the globe as they affect migrants, hence the need to enact tougher laws to bring the menace to an end is what every country should adopt.

“Nigeria has become a fertile ground for human trafficking with the highest number of victims, due to lack of social protection for those living in poverty.

She added that the agency have been able to rescue 4,724 victims of human trafficking from 2013 to June 2017.

Explaining, that the victims comprised 1,549 males and 3,175 females, adding that they were rehabilitated at the agency’s various shelters across the country.￼ ￼Elude said that Edo had the highest figure of trafficked persons with 923, followed by Delta, 395 and Kano State, 328.

The official equally listed Sokoto State as having a high number of trafficked persons with 239 while the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded the lowest with four victims within the period under review.

She disclosed that the agency received 2,648 cases of human trafficking and investigated 1,108 cases within the period under review and that the agency had been able to prosecute 161 suspected traffickers who were convicted in various courts of law across the country.