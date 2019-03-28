<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Wednesday signed the state’s 2019 Appropriation Bill of N285 billion into law.

The governor assented the bill during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The Governor had on December 31, 2018 presented a N285 billion appropriation bill, christened: “Budget of Sustainability,” to the state House of Assembly.

The appropriation bill had N163.47 billion (57.36%) as capital expenditure and N121.53 billion (42.64%) as recurrent expenditure.

Ajimobi, who had during the presentation listed the priority sectors as Administration and Law and Justice, said government would focus more on Internally Generated Revenue to finance the budget.

He had at the presentation also affirmed that the 2018 budget performed below expectation, saying government was unable to meet up with the expected revenue.