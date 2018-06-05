The Governor Abiola Ajimobi-led government in Oyo State has secured over N20 billion for both ongoing and newly approved projects to enhance the infrastructural and other educational developments in the state.

This was stated, on Tuesday, by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, at the 59th edition of Science Teachers’ Association of Nigeria, (STAN) conference held at The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

According to the Commissioner, the School Governing Board (SGB) has input N2.5 Billion with Construction of three model Schools to the tune of N1.8 Billion and renovation of 100 secondary schools to the tune of N2 Billion by the state government.

He continued, “State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB)’s infrastructural development consisting of new construction of schools, model schools, toilet facilities, furniture has gulped N3.7 billion all to the total of N10 billion.

“A counterpart fund of N4.6 billion each from State and Federal government have been approved to the tune of N9.2 billion to cater for schools’ infrastructure.

“Also, the State Education Trust Fund, ETF has released a sum of N200 million for technical education in the state coupled with a released of N2.2 billion for procurement of textbooks for secondary school students and all to the tune of N21.6 billion”.

Speaking further, Olowofela also disclosed that the state government is a beneficiary of $500 million World Bank grant to tackle the issue of out of school children for the next five years in the state coupled with a last year’s released of N94 Million bursary award by the state government to indigenous students.

Speaking on the topic of the conference, “Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Economic Growth”, the Commissioner said Science is emanated from Latin word, Scientos and it means wisdom saying it is pertinent to apply wisdom in every human enterprise which leads to industrial revolution.

He noted that riches in the past depend on natural resources to make wealth but today’s riches exploit intellectual resources to acquire wealth.

He, therefore. tasked Nigerian government to diversify from exploitation of natural resources to exploitation of intellectual resources to enhance economic breakthrough similar to economic model of countries like China and other developed countries to become a technological giant.