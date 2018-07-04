Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the uplift and modernisation of chieftaincy institution in the state.

Speaking at the distribution of cars to 36 newly elevated Obas in Ibadan and other parts of the state, he warned his critics not to see it as extravagant or father Christmas spending by the government.

The governor explained that the government decided to procure the vehicles because “record confirmed that there are logistics, safety and security challenges facing our royal fathers.

“Our effort to intervene in these areas should therefore not be misinterpreted or misunderstood.

“The 36 traditional rulers across the state have been documented in the recently published elevation of beaded and coronet wearing crowns to monarchs in the state.

The programme had in attendance the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi; the Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola, among others.

But the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Ajagungbade, were not at the event.

The list of the 36 kings that received the cars from the government include eight members of Olubadan-in-Council, now Obas-in-Council led by the second-in-command to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, and the Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakukehin.

Other beneficiaries include the Onpetu of Ijeru in Ogbomoso, Oba Sunday Oladapo; the Sabigana of Iganna on Oke-Ogun axis of the state, Oba Abdul-Azeez Oyemonla; the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon from Ogbomoso division of the state, Oba Francis Olusola Alao, among others.