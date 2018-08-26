Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has assured that the state government will rebuild Yinka Ayefele’s Music House earlier demolished for alleged contravention of the state’s Town Planning Law.

He spoke at a reception organised to mark the 90th birthday of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Ajimobi said that his “administration will take up the responsibility of rebuilding the N800 Music House, belonging to popular gospel musician, Yinka Adefele, because he does not want his political enemies to use that to attack his administration”.

The Oyo State Government had last week Sunday partially demolished the building, housing Fresh FM, a private radio station also owned by Ayefele, but Ajimobi said the action was to ensure compliance with town planning law.

Top governorship aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including; Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); Mr. Soji Eniade; Chief Bayo Adelabu and Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, Isaac Omodewu and Professor Soji Adejumo, were also at the birthday party.

Before the governor’s speech, there had been a mild drama, as Ayefele on arriving at the venue, went to greet Governor Ajimobi, making many guests at the ceremony to hail the popular gospel musician.

This apparently necessitated the assurance by the governor that his administration will rebuild the partially demolished Music House.

Ajimobi, who also hailed the popular gospel musician for his action, said that he has no issue with Ayefele again since last Thursday when a reconciliatory meeting was held.

The governor who explained that his government went against Ayefele for violating town planning law, insisted that the only way to avoid face-off with the law is for every citizen to be law-abiding.