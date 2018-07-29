Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has ordered the immediate release of the 20 acres of land belonging to deaf persons in the state

Mr Isaac Omodewu, the State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, and Survey, made the disclosure at a forum organised by the Oyo State Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omodewu, who had signified interest in contesting the governorship election in 2019, was at the forum to share his vision for the state.

Members of the Christian Mission for the Deaf had on July 9 in Ibadan, protested the alleged illegal acquisition of 20 acres of land from its 39 by the Oyo State Government.

Omodewu said records at government’s disposal revealed that the land was acquired by a past administration.

He stated that the governor also called on the group not to hesitate to inform him wherever they might need his assistance in building their proposed University for the Deaf.

The commissioner also dismissed speculations that the state government had allocated land for ranching in the state.

Omodewu, an Accountant, stated that he was the best to succeed Ajimobi considering his experience and active participation in the current administration.

He also said that the governor had laid a solid foundation for the development of the state.

“Lagos State is one of the best in the country because the people embraced continuity.

“Asiwaju Bola Tinubu laid the foundation which his successors have been building on.

“Ajimobi has also laid the foundation in the state. He needs successors who will build on it.

“In doing this, only an established person is required to succeed him.

“The established person must be one who knows about the foundation, where it is and where it is going like me. I know of the foundation, where we are today and where we are heading to,” he said.

The commissioner, who pledged to take the state to the next level, said he would upgrade the Polytechnic Ibadan into a degree awarding institution if elected governor.

“We will ensure that the glory of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology before the advent of fund paucity is restored.

“We will harness the potentials in agriculture and ensure that land is fully utilised to boost the revenue of the state,” he said.

Omodewu, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said that he would also liaise with the Federal Government on the gorge dam at Iseyin to harness its multi-purpose potentials.

The aspirant described himself as a loyal party man and an experienced technocrat, saying these qualities stood him out from other aspirants.