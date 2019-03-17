



Oyo state Governor Abiola Ajimobi has sympathised with victims of the building collapse in Ibadan, and ordered free treatment for the injured at government hospitals.

Mr Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, said this in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Ibadan.

The three-storey building, which is still under construction, had collapsed on Friday evening at the Shogoye area of the city, leaving some persons injured.

The governor directed that the victims should be moved to the state hospitals and should be given immediate and free medical attention.

Ajimobi expressed sadness over the incident, which he described as avoidable.

He expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.

“I’m greatly saddened by the collapse of the uncompleted building in which some people were initially trapped. This is very unfortunate and disheartening.

“But, we must give glory to the Almighty that no life was lost in the incident.

“I have directed the relevant agencies to ensure that all the victims are transferred to government hospitals and given immediate medical attention at no cost to them,” he said.

The governor commended the rescue team for their prompt intervention which led to the evacuation of the victims without recording any fatality.

He said that thorough investigation would be carried out by the government to determine the immediate and remote cause of the collapse.

Ajimobi said that anybody found culpable from the investigation would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said that his administration would continue to do everything possible to ensure the security and safety of the lives as well as property of the citizens.

The governor admonished professionals in the construction industry to ensure that developers and building owners were compelled to adhere strictly to extant codes and town planning laws to avert future recurrence.

NAN reports that a delegation of the state government led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan, also visited a victim at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Friday’s building collapse in Ibadan came barely 72 hours after a similar incident in Lagos, in which no fewer than 20 persons, including school children, died.

The collapse of the Lagos building, housing a school and other businesses, also left many injured.