Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Monday said the late Chief MKO Abiola and others who paid the supreme price for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election result did not die in vain.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

The governor said that the declaration of June 12 as the new Democracy Day by President Muhammadu Buhari was a vindication of the 25 years clamour for the recognition of Abiola’s sacrifice.

Ajimobi congratulated the people of the state and all democrats across the country on this year’s commemoration of the June 12 annulment, saying the struggle of many years are beginning to yield the desired dividends, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said that this year’s occasion presented a veritable opportunity for the people to celebrate and also reflect on the ideals that Abiola and other pro-democracy activists lived and died for.

The governor advised the people to continue to defend democracy and its institutions against anti-democratic forces no matter the odds.

Ajimobi described the late politician and business mogul as a symbol of democracy, praising him for his strong conviction that bordered on the freedom of Nigerians from the shackles of oppression and poverty.

“His conviction that Nigerian masses should be freed from oppressors and that the destiny of the whole nation should not be held to ransom by a cabal propelled him to stand by his mandate to the last.

“Apart from Abiola, the democracy that we all are enjoying now was also made possible by the likes of Chief Abraham Adesanya, Chief Anthony Enahoro, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu, Chief Frank Kokori, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu among others.

“We must continue to do everything to preserve the memory of June 12, which was the day that Nigerians shelved ethnic or religious biases to take their destinies in their own hands,” he said.

The governor prayed for the repose of the souls of Abiola and other Nigerians who died in the June 12 struggle.