As the May 29 change of political baton approaches, Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, on Thursday inaugurated a 26-man committee to prepare the ground for the event.

The Committee christened “Koseleri” comprises 16 members from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) led administration while the incoming People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government has ten members.

Speaking at the brief inauguration which held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s office, Governor Ajimobi recounted the various historical feats his administration had achieved in the political and governance trajectory of the state.

He said, “We make history again today as the first administration in Oyo State that the incumbent governor will inaugurate the Transition Committee comprising of representatives of both the incumbent and the incoming governments, more in a congenial atmosphere.

“Consequently, today’s event is another ‘koseleri’ in the annals of the history of our dear state. It is also pertinent to note that for the first time in the history of Oyo state, an incumbent Governor formally received in audience a governor-elect.

“These for us are not just stunts for making history but a demonstration of our strong belief in the true tenets of democracy, good governance, politics without bitterness and the ‘Ajumose’ spirit of collective responsibility. Hopefully, future administrations will sustain such a collaborative spirit and not make it ‘koselemo’.

“We have carefully selected a team that we believe possesses a cooperative spirit and cerebral capacity for the job at hand. Worthy of note is that this is the first time that individuals in the Oyo state cabinet will be nominated by an incumbent government to serve as Transition Committee members.

“This emphasizes our conviction that governance is a serious business to be supervised by competent hands. More importantly, it is an expression of the commitment of government in ensuring the success of this all-important process that will impact positively on the progress and development of our state.”

The governor further gave the terms of reference of the committee to “liaise between the outgoing administration and the incoming administration in the state with a view to ensuring a smooth transition arrangement.

“Evolve the framework for the handing-over, and organize befitting handing-over and taking-over ceremonies.

“I wish to emphasise that the major assignment of the Transition Committee is to organize befitting handing over and taking over ceremonies. It is not designed to disturb the smooth running of government until the constitutionally stipulated date of hand-over, though there may be needful clarifications.

“The hand-over notes to be evolved shall be a farewell message of the incumbent government introducing the incoming Chief executive to the rudiments of his expected activities. The essence of the hand-over notes is therefore to serve as a platform for the take-off of the new administration in the reins of government.”

The committee is to serve for a month with effect from the inauguration to submit its reports to the governor.

The committee to be chaired by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Mr Olalekan Alli has top government functionaries including the governor’s aides, commissioners, special advisers and civil servant. Mr David Olatunde (Permanent Secretary, Civil Service Commission) will serve as the secretary.

Other members include the Head of Service, Mrs Hannah Ogunesan, Ajimobi’s Executive Assistance on Administration, Mr Soji Eniade, Commissioners Toye Arulogun (Information, Culture and Tourism), Mr Oluseun Abimbola (Attorney-General/Justice), Isaac Ishola (Environment and water resources), Mr Oyewole Oyewumi (Agriculture, natural resources and rural development) and Dr Azeez Adeduntan (Health).

Others are Commissioners Isaac Omodewu (Lands, housing and survey), Mr Abimbola Kolade (Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters), Prof Joseph Olowofela (Education, Science and Technology) and Mr Abimbola Adekanmbi (Finance, Planning and Budget).

The Special Advisers in the committee include Dr Isiaka Kolawole (Economic Planning and Budget), Dr Ayandele Ayanyinka (Efficiency) and Mr Segun Bolarinwa (Security).

The Governor-elect team includes a former Senate Deputy Whip, Hosea Agboola, the PDP candidate for Oyo Central Senatorial district in the last election, Mr Bisi Ilaka, and the lawmaker representing Ibarapa East state constituency, Mr Debo Ogundoyin.

The list also has, Miss Loalde Ajibola, Mr Adeniyi Babatunde, Mr Seun Ashamu, Dr D.V Bello, Mr Wale Adepoju, Mr Temi Adibi and Mrs Oyedijo Ayo-Famola.