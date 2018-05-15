Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has congratulated members of the Oyo State House of Assembly on the rancour-free election which led to the emergence of Hon. Olagunju Ojo as the new Speaker.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ojo, who emerged as the new Speaker, is representing Oriire State Constituency.

NAN reports that Ojo, the former Minority Leader in the Assembly, was elected following the sudden death of the first Speaker of the eighth Assembly, Hon. Michael Adeyemo (APC-Ibarapa East), on April 27.

The governor felicitated with the new Speaker for being found worthy by his colleagues to occupy the exalted position.

“The peaceful and successful emergence of the Speaker has demonstrated the unity of the APC in the state.

“The rancour-free exercise has further consolidated my administration’s effort of geo-political balancing in the political configuration of the state,” he said.

Ajimobi, who pledged the full support of the executive arm of government to the new Speaker, urged him to sustain the legacy of peace, cooperation and bridge-building which existed between the assembly and executive arm.

He stressed that the support of the legislature was critical to the consolidation of the unprecedented achievements of his administration in the last seven years.

The governor prayed that God would continue to comfort and sustain the family of the late speaker.

NAN reports that Ojo was elected by his colleagues during plenary on Tuesday while Hon. Ademola Ige (Accord Party-Ibadan South East I) replaced him as minority leader.

Meanwhile, Hon. Abdulwasi Musa (APC-Saki East/West Constituency) retained his position as the Deputy Speaker of the assembly.