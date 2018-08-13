The Governor of Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed, has advised Nigerian youth to use their time on the internet productively and shun fake news and other vices associated with it.

Abdulfatah gave the advice in Ilorin on Monday, at the official flag-off of Kwara Youth Empowerment Programme (KWAYEP) Corps.

He urged the youths to equip themselves with the necessary skills and knowledge that would enable them to compete favourably in the ever-changing world.

The governor also called on them to shun political thuggery and get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and be actively involved in the electoral process.

He further urged the youths not to allow themselves to be used by some politicians for their selfish, but to take part actively in politics to ensure entrenchment of good governance.

“The time is now for our youths to make themselves relevant in the scheme of things and contribute positively to ensure the entrenchment of good governance,” he said.

He assured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to providing enabling environment for the youths to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and the country.

“The State Government has put in place policies and programmes to encourage youths’ participation in governance and decision-making process,” the governor said.

In his remark, Alhaji Saka Babatunde, the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Empowerment to the Governor, said KWAYEP Corps was designed to create employment and empowerment opportunities for the teeming youths in the state.