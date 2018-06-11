Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has called on the Nigeria Police Force to carry out a thorough investigation into the Offa robbery and ensure all criminals involved in the dastardly act are brought to justice.

The governor made the call in Ilorin when he received members of the state’s Artisan Congress led by its President, Alhaji Saadu Alawaye, at the Government House to protest against alleged politicisation of Offa robbery attack.

Ahmed urged the Police not to politicise the incident, saying that the robbery incidence which claimed 33 lives was too serious to be politicised.

According to the governor, since the criminals have made confessional statements about their armourer, they should be treated accordingly”.

The governor reiterated his firm belief in the nation’s judicial system and the ability of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure justice and equity but expressed concern over the dimension he argued the issue was taking.

His words: “We’re worried that the dimension the issue is taking, and especially the media trial by the police even before the conclusion of an investigation, may give other suspects at large a leeway to escape. This is why it’s necessary for the police to arrest all those involved in the incident and prosecute them accordingly”.

The governor called on Nigerians to add their voices to critical national issues in order to ensure equity and justice.

Ahmed, who assured the artisan congress that the government would not relent in supporting the informal sector, insisted that whoever benefitted from the government’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises support scheme and still engaged in criminal acts must be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking earlier, the State President of Artisan Congress, Alhaji Saadu Alawaye said the team was at the Government House to show solidarity with the Governor and the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, over the alleged politicisation of Offa robbery attack.

Alawaye who led members carrying placards with various inscriptions such as: “Say No To Intimidation; don’t Politicise Offa Banks Killings; we love Maigida; Megida is Our Good Governor, Nigeria Sai Saraki”, among others, commended Governor Ahmed for his empowerment programme and support to the informal sector.

He assured the governor that the artisans would continue to support his government in delivering dividends of democracy to the citizenry.