Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has approved the appointment of Umar Ibrahim Bologi as the new Etsu of Patigi in the Patigi local government area of Kwara.

The appointment was contained in a letter signed by Alhaji Saidu Habeeb, the state Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development and addressed to the new monarch.

The letter read: “I am directed to inform Your Highness that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 and 5 of Chief (Appointment and Deposition) Law Cap 9 – Law of Kwara State has approved your Appointment/Grading as 1st Class Chief with effect from April 16, 2019.

“It is expected that the appointment would enhance your performance in the discharge of your Royal responsibilities with greater commitment, loyalty and dedication.

“Please accept my hearty congratulations while wishing you a peaceful and successful reign in your domain.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Bologi, 38, succeeded his late father, Alhaji Ibrahim Chatta Umar, who died on March 19 after a brief illness.

Until his appointment, he is an officer in the Nigerian Customs Service.