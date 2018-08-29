Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara, has directed the state Civil Service Commission, to fast track the oral promotion interview for all categories of eligible workers in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Salman Adelodun, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the oral interview was for those who had previously sat for the written promotion examinations, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He disclosed that the governor had in a letter to the commission noted that promotion was a personal right of deserving civil servants and everything necessary had to be done to accelerate it.

Adelodun said consequent upon the governor’s directive, the commission had on Aug. 27, commenced oral interviews for all eligible civil servants in the state.

He disclosed that over 1,500 civil servants across all MDA’s in the state would be interviewed beginning with officers progressing to Grade Level 07.

The chairman confirmed that the affected staff had gone through the first stage being the written examination, conducted earlier in the year, passed and were supposed moved to the second stage of oral interview.

He added that the oral interview exercise was expected to last for six weeks.

Adelodun, therefore, enjoined all concerned workers to check the dates for their interviews at their respective MDAs.

The chairman commended the governor for approving the commencement of the oral promotion interview and assured that the officers would receive their letters as soon as the interviews were concluded.