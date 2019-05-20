<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed-led Kwara State Government has denied moving State-owned property out of the Government House.

The Government, in a statement to newsmen on Monday, dismissed the story making the rounds in some quarters as false news.

It was reported that Gov Ahmed and some other government officials in the Government House, Ilorin, were moving government property just few days to the end of their tenure.

However, in a brief statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Dr Muyideen Akorede, the government said what was being erroneously circulated were images of a truck load of charity (Zakat) items provided by Alhaji Aliko Dangote through his foundation which were being taken out of government house for distribution to people in keeping with the annual practice.

The statement added, “Clearly, those were not government property. For the record, all government property inside government house are bar-coded and contained in an inventory which will be handed over to the incoming government.”