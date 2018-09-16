The Kwara State Governor, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, has described information dissemination as critical to national development and integration.

Ahmed made this remark when the national body of the Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers Union paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Ilorin.

He called for changes in the way we do things in order to key into current world’s technological driven environment.

Ahmed explained the need to shun hate speeches, communicate developmental news and bring rural communities more to limelight.

“The current attitude where we concentrate more on urban developments and activities does not encourage even growth and progress of the country,” Ahmed said.

The Governor commended RATTAWU on its just concluded activities in Kwara State, which he said was a step towards giving it a strong phase, with the aim of creating awareness for the existence of a platform that would not only be seen as fighting solely for the welfare of its members but to be part of a direction formulation to help government in driving its polices.

Earlier in his address, the National President of the Union, Dr. Kabir Garba Tsanni, said Governor Ahmed’s administration is labour friendly and on record as repositioning the socio-economic fortunes of the state, thereby improving the standard of living of the entire citizens .

Kabir, who disclosed that the union is the largest in terms of media and cultural workers, thanked Ahmed for his administration’s support for the union over the years.