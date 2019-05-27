<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state on Monday commissioned Geri Alimi diamond underpass, among other road projects in the state.

Speaking during the commissioning of the multimillion naira project, Governor Ahmed said that the projects were initiated and completed by his administration.

‘While I have no regrets, and I am proud of my accomplishments as your governor, my only wish is that my government had access to more financial resources to have done more for my people”, he said.

The governor, who described the underpass project as first infrastructure project of its kind and scale in the North Central, outside Abuja, said it would reduce traffic burden experienced by people, particularly during peak hours and raining season.

“The project will also give our dear state a new look, enhance commercial and investment activities and boost the inflow of goods and services into the state,” he said.

He added that as he was commissioning the Geri Alimi Split Diamond Underpass, several other completed road projects are being simultaneously commissioned in other parts of the state such as: Sofoluwe Road, off Lajorin Road (Ilorin South LGA), Catchment Road linking pipeline and GRA, (Ilorin South LGA), Asa-Dam Egbejila Road (Phase 1) and the flag off of Egbejila – Airport Road (Ilorin West LGA), Sannu Shehu–Aduralere Road (Ilorin East LGA) among others.

Ahmed noted that the Kwara State Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K) financed the completed projects including the Geri Alimi Split Diamond Underpass to completion.