Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi said on Wednesday that no fewer than 349 schools were damaged across the state by the strong windstorm that swept across the state on Saturday.

Abubakar disclosed this while receiving Chairman and members of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Governing Board in Bauchi on a courtesy visit.

“From the report we received so far, 349 schools were affected by the recent disaster from 13 out of the 20 Local Government areas of the state.

” The schools need immediate renovation because the roofs, furniture and computers were all damaged and students are about to start examination,” he said.

Abubakar called on management of UBEC to assist in renovation some of the schools, just as he urged the chairman to find time and inspect some of the affected schools, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

Earlier, the Chairman, UBEC Governing Board, Dr Mahmud Abubakar, had said that the team was in Bauchi to monitor the ongoing National Personnel Audit in the state.

He said that the exercise was aimed at gathering data on all primary and junior secondary schools in the state for future planning.

Abubakar said that the exercise would further enable the use of modern technology to identify schools and their location across the state, from Abuja.

The chairman also said that for the first time, the exercise would capture private schools to add to the enrollment data for schools under the commission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team will monitor the exercise in some selected private and public schools in the state.