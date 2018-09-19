Bauchi State Governor, Muhammad Abdullahi Abubukar, has described the National Youth Service Corps scheme as a means of monitoring the youths in the country.

Speaking at the swearing in ceremony of the 2018 Batch B, Stream II Joint Orientation course for corps members deployed to Bauchi and Gombe states at the Wailo Permanent Orientation Camp in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the State, Abubakar said the scheme prepared the youths for future participation in leadership roles in the

country.

“Within the 45 years of existence, the National Youth Service Corps remains a veritable instrument for monitoring the youths in Nigeria and also serve as a tool for national cohesion and development while preparing them for future leadership roles,“ he said.

The governor, who was represented by the state Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Liman Bello, further asserted that the scheme had over the years boosted and strengthened the inner sense of patriotism of the

youths.

“The scheme has over the years united Nigerian youths, irrespective of ethnic and religious affiliations as it will continue to be so,” he said.

He also noted that the scheme would teach the youths about national life.

“As leaders of tomorrow, you must be knowledgeable and well-grounded in all aspects of our national life. To achieve this, the orientation programme is carefully fashioned to bring you in close contact with your fellow compatriots from different parts of the country and expose you to the culture and traditions of your host communities of service, “ he added.