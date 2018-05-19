The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, has approved the appointment of 18 new Permanent Secretaries into the Bauchi State Civil Service with immediate effect.

The information was contained in a memorandum announcing the appointment by the Head of the Civil Service the state.

Signed by Yusuf M. Karamba for the Head of Civil Service, the memorandum gave the names of the new appointees and their Local Government Areas as:

Shehu Aliyu (Darazo)

Dawud M. Mohammed Yakubu (Bauchi)

Maijama’a Mohammed Dewu (Kirfi)

Hauwa Yelwa Abubakar (Bauchi)

Ali Babayo (Gamawa)

Kabiru A. Sade (Darazo)

Dr. Yahaya Yarima (Misau)

Umar Shehu (T/Balewa)

Hamisu Hassan Mohammed (Toro)

Lydia Haruna Tsammani (Bogoro)

Abdlhamid Moh’d Jibrin (Giade)

Jummai Liman Bello (Katagum)

Magaji A. Dahuwa (Katagum)

Adamu Hashimu (Warji)

Engr. Stephen Abubakar (Dass)

Lydia J. Shehu (Alkaleri)

Moh’d Danlami Garba (Gamawa)

Barr. Buhari A. Disina (Shira)

The memorandum said the appointments are based purely on clean records and satisfactory performances of the individual appointees.

Furthermore, the appointments were said to have been done in furtherance of the ongoing efforts aimed at revitalizing the State Civil Service for optimum delivery of dividends of democracy to the good people of the State.

It enjoined the appointees are hereby implored to justify the confidence reposed in them.