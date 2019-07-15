<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has assured the people of Yewaland that his administration would not shortchange them in the scheme of things.

He said all sections of the state would be treated equally.

Abiodun, who addressed the people at Owode Yewa in Yewa South Local Government Area after inspecting the State Hospital and Model School at Ilaro and the Ilaro-Owode road, said his visit to the area was to see things for himself.

The governor said local government areas have been directed to forward the list of three priority roads to the state government for urgent attention, adding that a primary health centre and primary school will be rehabilitated in each ward across the state to provide quality health care and education to the people.

He informed the people that his administration was encompassing, adding that an employment portal would be opened to register graduates, skilled and unskilled youths, urging youths in the area to take advantage of the opportunity.

He lauded the people for their support during the election, but expressed disappointment at the slow pace of work on the Ilaro-Owode road.

Abiodun wondered why a road contract awarded about two years ago had not recorded meaningful progress.

He said the contractor handling the project has been summoned to a meeting in his office to explain why the project was slow, assuring the people that the road would be completed.

Also speaking, the Olu of Ilaro, and Paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, pleaded with the government to provide the State Hospital at Ilaro with modern facilities and adequate medical personnel as the structures were still in good condition.