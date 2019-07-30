<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Monday inaugurated a committee to review the contracts and projects executed by the immediate past Ibikunle Amosun government.

While inaugurating the committee headed by the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Adekunle Mokuolu, in his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun said his government inherited many contracts and projects scattered across the state. According to him, the actual contract prices needed to be verified.

He also said the purpose of the committee was “to ascertain what needed to be done now, how it should be done, what has been done, how it was done, what remains to be done and how it should be done”.

Akinlabi Oluyemi, Kayode Dipeolu, Adekunle Oyefeso, Dunni Opayemi, John Obafemi, Adebayo Fari, Remi Osiberu, Ade Akinsanya, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi and Dipeolu Kehinde are members of the committee.

The Director, Planning Research and Statistics, Ministry of Works, Sunday Adeyemi, will serve as secretary of the panel.

They are to identify all outstanding significant constructional projects in the state from 2009 to 2019, “ascertain whether or not there was budgeting provision for the projects in the budget estimates for the year under review and ascertain the processes of contract awards in line with the established procedures and regulations”.

The committee is also to determine the level of execution and quality of the projects, access the disbursement pattern in line with established process and procedure, among others.

Mokuolu said they would come up with a blueprint that would help the state government to actualise its set goal.

The governor also said his administration was committed to its infrastructural development plan.

He said, “We are irrevocably committed to a viable Public Private Partnership in our infrastructural development plan. This means that our private partners must be convinced of our sincerity and ability for a prudent management of resources. We need an exemplary model of prudent financial management anchored on openness, integrity, discipline and to demonstrate that on our side, we are interested in quality private investment.”

Abiodun said his administration would adhere strictly to the public procurement practice and equitable contract principles and procedures.