Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to make the annual African Drum Festival bigger and better.

Abiodun made the promise when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, visited him in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Friday.

Abiodun said afrobeat music would be incorporated into the festival.

He said, “Ogun State has been hosting the drum festival. We are going to take it a step higher;we are going to have the drum and afrobeat festival. It is going to be a bit bigger than the drum festival.”

Abiodun also said the state government had allocated 30 hectares of land for the Creative Arts Village.

The governor said efforts were on to build a 15,000-seater conference hall for those in the music industry to showcase their talents.

He lauded the Ooni for making youths proud by promoting the Yoruba culture and adding colour to the throne.

Oba Ogunwusi said the state, with its human and natural resources, was a force to reckon with in the country.

While assuring the governor of his continued prayers and advice, the monarch called on political office holders to work as a team, expressing confidence that Abiodun would succeed in taking the state to the next level.