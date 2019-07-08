<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

OGUN State Governor Dapo Abiodun has reiterated his government’s commitment in quick payment of workers’ salaries and deductions as and when due.

He made the pledge at the 2019 International Day of Cooperative Celebration, with the theme “Coops for decent work,” at MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

Abiodun said workers would not experience non-remittance of deductions and pensions, adding that his government would do everything humanly possible to also pay workers’ salaries and other entitlement as and when due.

“Let me reiterate our irrevocable commitment to workers, that regular payments of salaries, remittance of pension to Pension Fund Administration (PFA), and other entitlement will occupy our burner of this administration, never again will you experience non remittance of deductions,” Abiodun said.

He said his administration would continue to support cooperative societies in the state to become successful business enterprises, which would be protected by enacted law and in tandem with best global practices.

The governor said cooperative societies has continued to be a valuable-driven socio-economic growth of any society, saying the choice of the theme for this year celebration have much impact to play in human life, as it was about people more centred in enterprises that characterised by human development and workplace.

He emphasized that cooperative enterprise was a unique member-serving entity, which empower people to collectively realize economic aspirations through self-help and empowerment.