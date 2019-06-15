<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has pledged to come up with a comprehensive plan that would address perennial flooding affecting some parts of the state.

Scores of people lost their property to the recent flooding that occurred in some parts of the state including Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

The Governor, who was on an inspection tour of some areas in Ijebu-Ode including; Igbeba, Paramount, Moborode, Italapo, Degun and Imowo, Ibadan roads appealed to residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse in drainages.

Abiodun warned residents against blocking the drains so as to allow the free flow of water.

The Governor while sympathizing with those whose homes were overtaken by the flood, said he decided to come and see first hand what flood has done to the towns.

According to Abiodun, the drainages that serve as carriage would be redesigned to accommodate large volumes of flood water.

He said, “From what we have seen here, the biggest problem we have in Ijebu-Ode is that the drains that crisscross the town are small concrete drains that are covered so they don’t allow for maintenance. They are very tiny.

“Ijebu-Ode will require very big open drains that can easily be serviced and maintained, so, we are going to have a comprehensive plan aimed at resolving these problems once and for all.

“I’m only fulfilling the promise I made during the electioneering campaign not to forget the people if voted into office.

“All areas with the issue of flooding would be attended to”.

He reiterated the need for the people to always clean the drainages close to them, saying, this would allow for the free flow of water and save the roads, which were constructed with public fund, from being destroyed.

“One of the biggest complaints we have had is that most of the homes are flooded once it rains.

“At times, people can’t even get into their homes till past midnight, so, I want to urge you to desist from throwing dirt into the drainages.

“Let us clear our drainages frequently. Assist us in taking the state to the next level”, he said.